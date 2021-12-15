In a lengthy statement just emailed out from Save America, former President Donald Trump accused New York Attorney General Letitia James of “prosecutorial misconduct” regarding her civil probe into his past business affairs.

“Letitia James wants to politically weaponize her position as Attorney General instead of exemplifying impartiality and protecting the interests of all New Yorkers”:

Trump statement on @TishJames (in part): "Letitia James wants to politically weaponize her position as Attorney General instead of exemplifying impartiality and protecting the interests of all New Yorkers …" — Kevin Frey (@KevinFreyTV) December 15, 2021

And, Dems “are focused on is how we can get and punish Donald Trump, who many would say has done, over the years, a spectacular job for New York!”:

Donald Trump issues a statement saying the only thing Letitia James and other Democrats "are focused on is how we can get and punish Donald Trump, who many would say has done, over the years, a spectacular job for New York!" — Chris Megerian (@ChrisMegerian) December 15, 2021

Full statement here:

Statement by Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America Letitia James wants to politically weaponize her position as Attorney General instead of exemplifying impartiality and protecting the interests of all New Yorkers. While she pretends that she suspended her short-lived campaign for New York Governor to go after me, she conveniently fails to mention that she couldn’t garner any support and her poll numbers were abysmal—she had no chance of even coming close to winning. Despite weeks of campaigning, she was losing to Governor Hochul by what would have been a massive landslide. She didn’t drop out of the race for a higher purpose, or to “finish existing business” (I wonder what that would be?). She dropped out because her campaign was a complete failure, possibly because the citizens of New York saw how unfairly and viciously she and other highly partisan New York Democrat prosecutors were treating President Donald J. Trump. It’s called Prosecutorial Misconduct. Rather than continue to waste her time and taxpayer resources on a long continuing Witch Hunt against the Republican Party and me, she should focus her attention on helping to resurrect the once Great State of New York where crime and poverty continue to wreak havoc, with murder, rape, drug sales, and just about every other form of crime at record levels, and now with a just-announced highest unemployment rate in the Nation. New York is dying before our very eyes, and all the Democrat Prosecutors are focused on is how we can get and punish Donald Trump, who many would say has done, over the years, a spectacular job for New York!

James wants to reportedly depose Trump on January 7

New York State Attorney General Letitia James plans to issue a subpoena requesting President Donald Trump appear for a deposition on January 7, according to multiple reports, as investigators probe the Trump Organization for evidence of financial fraud.https://t.co/tCXg42u4qn pic.twitter.com/tbmu5KNRec — Forbes (@Forbes) December 9, 2021

Separate from James’ civil probe, Trump’s longtime accountant reportedly testified in front of a New York grand jury as part of Manhattan DA Cyrus Vance’s criminal investigation into the former president’s affairs:

NEW: Trump's longtime accountant Donald Bender, who holds key details about his company's inner finances, has testified to the NY grand jury conducting a criminal investigation of Trump.https://t.co/nWDzEqec3t — David Fahrenthold (@Fahrenthold) December 14, 2021

From the Washington Post:

A longtime accountant for former president Donald Trump — who helped prepare Trump’s taxes and the financial statements his company used to woo lenders — testified recently before a New York grand jury investigating Trump’s financial practices, according to two people familiar with that investigation. Accountant Donald Bender, of the firm Mazars, appeared before a grand jury that was impaneled this fall by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr. (D) to weigh potential criminal charges, the people said. In addition, in recent weeks prosecutors have interviewed Rosemary Vrablic, a former managing director at Deutsche Bank who arranged hundreds of millions of dollars in loans to Trump, according to people familiar with the investigation. Vrablic’s interview was not before the grand jury. Instead, one person said, prosecutors pressed Vrablic about Trump’s role in dealings with the bank.

As you can see, libs like Rachel Maddow are positively giddy over the dual investigations and the “bind” it puts Trump in:

The parallel civil and criminal cases against Donald Trump put him in a pretty dramatic bind:

Give a deposition in the civil case and risk making the criminal case against him worse.

Or take the 5th in the criminal case which could hurt him in the civil case. pic.twitter.com/ixpj7l4YLz — Maddow Blog (@MaddowBlog) December 10, 2021

