Multiple media outlets are reporting tonight that former U.S. Senator David Perdue will challenge incumbent Brian Kemp for governor of Georgia:

Former senator David Perdue to challenge incumbent Brian Kemp for Georgia governor @daveweigel @amybwang @AmyEGardner https://t.co/M5Aq48Q4jb — Rosalind Helderman (@PostRoz) December 5, 2021

According to Politico, the official announcement can come “as early as Monday”:

News: Backed by Donald Trump, former Sen. Perdue plans to primary Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp by releasing a video message & filing his paperwork, as early as Mondayhttps://t.co/AB751korJ3 — Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) December 5, 2021

And Axios reported that Purdue “could expect an endorsement from” former President Trump:

"Two people familiar with the discussions told @axios's @jonathanvswan that Trump signaled to Perdue weeks ago that if he ran, he could expect an endorsement from the former president." #gapol https://t.co/j7hDG3Lixs — Emma Hurt (@Emma_Hurt) December 5, 2021

As for the race itself, the Cook Political Report moved it to “Toss Up” from “Lean R” on Friday:

We shifted a total of 11 Governors races this week @CookPolitical — 8 toward Rs, 3 toward Ds. Subscribers can read our latest overview: https://t.co/os8xZ3nB8x pic.twitter.com/wrS4JDIg7v — Jessica Taylor (@JessicaTaylor) December 3, 2021

***

