We’re going to need the fact-checkers to weigh in on this one, stat:

Right now, sending your kid to preschool in the United States costs around $8,600 per year. Under my Build Back Better Act it will cost $0. — President Biden (@POTUS) November 30, 2021

Does anyone believe it?

you have to be a real idiot to believe this — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) November 30, 2021

The Washington Post’s Jeff Stein has already called him out:

As written, BBB only covers free universal prek costs in the plan's 4th yr. States are expected to pick up more than 1/2 the costs, & GOP and D state lawmakers tell us they are concerned about that funding structure/unsure about participating Is this a promise the WH can keep? https://t.co/dHPRDVWxQr — Jeff Stein (@JStein_WaPo) November 30, 2021

Your move, Glenn Kessler:

CC: @GlennKesslerWP your colleague Jeff has already done some great work on this.https://t.co/B5GqaDUUby — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) November 30, 2021

And, of course, nothing is really free:

Everything taxpayers cover costs $0. Unless, of course, you're a taxpayer. https://t.co/rlEGkUTrr5 — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) November 30, 2021

Details, details:

So people will work at the preschools for free? https://t.co/kd6pOE1PaK — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) November 30, 2021

Biden kind of skipped this part:

GP No, it won't. It'll cost billions and billions over decades and decades. You're creating a whole new job stream for teachers unions as a kickback for their support of your presidential campaign. This has nothing to do with educating children. https://t.co/LBOFTgVQDn — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) November 30, 2021

In other words: “Fake news”:

Fake news. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) November 30, 2021

***

