We’re going to need the fact-checkers to weigh in on this one, stat:
Right now, sending your kid to preschool in the United States costs around $8,600 per year.
Under my Build Back Better Act it will cost $0.
— President Biden (@POTUS) November 30, 2021
Does anyone believe it?
you have to be a real idiot to believe this
— Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) November 30, 2021
The Washington Post’s Jeff Stein has already called him out:
As written, BBB only covers free universal prek costs in the plan's 4th yr.
States are expected to pick up more than 1/2 the costs, & GOP and D state lawmakers tell us they are concerned about that funding structure/unsure about participating
Is this a promise the WH can keep? https://t.co/dHPRDVWxQr
— Jeff Stein (@JStein_WaPo) November 30, 2021
Your move, Glenn Kessler:
CC: @GlennKesslerWP your colleague Jeff has already done some great work on this.https://t.co/B5GqaDUUby
— Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) November 30, 2021
And, of course, nothing is really free:
Everything taxpayers cover costs $0. Unless, of course, you're a taxpayer. https://t.co/rlEGkUTrr5
— Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) November 30, 2021
Details, details:
So people will work at the preschools for free? https://t.co/kd6pOE1PaK
— Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) November 30, 2021
Biden kind of skipped this part:
GP No, it won't. It'll cost billions and billions over decades and decades.
You're creating a whole new job stream for teachers unions as a kickback for their support of your presidential campaign.
This has nothing to do with educating children. https://t.co/LBOFTgVQDn
— The Gormogons (@Gormogons) November 30, 2021
In other words: “Fake news”:
Fake news.
— John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) November 30, 2021
