The day before thanksgiving break, I was invited to my 3rd grader’s NYC school to witness her school work. I was excited as parents are no longer allowed in the building, and this is the first time all year I have been invited to see anything she is doing. 1/n — Are School Masks Gone Yet? #MaskLikeAKid (@Fights_For_Kids) November 29, 2021

We were to meet in the yard, and students were to bring their work to show to parents. It was 37deg. out, feels like of 32. We were told we all needed to mask outside. The teacher and kids came out, the teacher handed out the kids’ stories to them. 2/n — Are School Masks Gone Yet? #MaskLikeAKid (@Fights_For_Kids) November 29, 2021

We huddled around our kids in the freezing cold with masks on to listen to them read. The thing is, on a busy NYC street in the cold and the wind, I couldn’t really hear my little girls’ 8 year old voice. I was frustrated, she was frustrated, but she kept reading. 3/n — Are School Masks Gone Yet? #MaskLikeAKid (@Fights_For_Kids) November 29, 2021

I hugged her and told her how great it was, then asked to see the story so I could just read it myself. . Meanwhile, out came the donuts and cider. Everyone then took their masks off! I was shocked. Why was it OK to take our masks off to eat donuts and cider .. 4/n — Are School Masks Gone Yet? #MaskLikeAKid (@Fights_For_Kids) November 29, 2021

but not for our children to have their work properly witnessed? And why didn’t anyone else in the school yard see the absurdity of this but me? 5/n — Are School Masks Gone Yet? #MaskLikeAKid (@Fights_For_Kids) November 29, 2021

I couldn’t contain myself, I said to the mom standing next to me “this is insane, what is happening here? Why can we all unmask now.. but a few moments ago we had to have our masks on?” She looked at me shocked, she said “what do you think we should be doing?” 6/n — Are School Masks Gone Yet? #MaskLikeAKid (@Fights_For_Kids) November 29, 2021

I said “well considering that the mayor had a giant party last week in the MNH, Barclays is packed, our kids have indoor playdates all the time, we could just go inside the school, witness our children properly, and eat donuts." 7/n — Are School Masks Gone Yet? #MaskLikeAKid (@Fights_For_Kids) November 29, 2021

She paused and thought about it and said, “ya, I guess your right” And that was the end of it. 8/n — Are School Masks Gone Yet? #MaskLikeAKid (@Fights_For_Kids) November 29, 2021

The logic people have been sold, we must stand in the yard in freezing temperatures to hear our children read their work with masks on in the name of safety, and then once donuts appear, we can take our masks off, and that is also safe, is like living in Portlandia episode. 9/n — Are School Masks Gone Yet? #MaskLikeAKid (@Fights_For_Kids) November 29, 2021

I have never ever been more disappointed at the adults IRL. I left there horrified and disgusted at the charade I had witnessed. And shame on society right now. 10/n — Are School Masks Gone Yet? #MaskLikeAKid (@Fights_For_Kids) November 29, 2021

