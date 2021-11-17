The 6th Circuit Court of Appeals —  “a panel dominated by judges appointed by Republicans” — was chosen at random using the tried-and-true method of ping-pong balls, “a process employed when challenges to certain federal agency actions are filed in multiple courts,” to hear challenges to President Biden’s OSHA mandate:

Well, that’s the way the ball bounces:

Thank you, President Trump:

But winning the lottery shouldn’t even matter:

And, in even better news, OSHA has itself “suspended activities related to the implementation and enforcement of the” mandate:

This means companies should stop enforcing it as well:

***

