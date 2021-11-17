The 6th Circuit Court of Appeals — “a panel dominated by judges appointed by Republicans” — was chosen at random using the tried-and-true method of ping-pong balls, “a process employed when challenges to certain federal agency actions are filed in multiple courts,” to hear challenges to President Biden’s OSHA mandate:

A GOP-dominated court has been picked at random to consider the fate of President Biden's mandate that larger employers require workers to be vaccinated. Republican-led states, businesses and conservative groups are challenging the rule. https://t.co/tkNdYlizf6 — The Associated Press (@AP) November 17, 2021

Well, that’s the way the ball bounces:

If you're a business owner struggling with the OSHA vaccine mandates your fate has now been determined by a ping-pong ball.https://t.co/ldhHE7D5RY? — Gene Marks CPA (@genemarks) November 17, 2021

Thank you, President Trump:

OSHA Workplace Vaccine Mandate Lottery Goes to 6th Circuit. That's Probably Good News, Thanks to Trump https://t.co/Og17qX3bM3 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 17, 2021

But winning the lottery shouldn’t even matter:

The RNC looks forward to fighting the Biden vaccine mandate in the 6th Circuit. It shouldn't ultimately matter which circuit won the lottery. The mandate is unconstitutional and OSHA vastly exceeded its powers by enacting it. https://t.co/2NBI5MWuIC — Justin Riemer (@Justin_Riemer) November 16, 2021

And, in even better news, OSHA has itself “suspended activities related to the implementation and enforcement of the” mandate:

OSHA has announced they have suspended enforcement of Joe Biden’s covid vaccine mandate after the 5th circuit said it was unconstitutional. https://t.co/3L5AEQ7tsA — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) November 17, 2021

This means companies should stop enforcing it as well:

Companies should cease implementation of Biden’s OSHA vaccine mandate, because OSHA itself has ceased. OSHA website: “OSHA has suspended activities related to the implementation and enforcement of the Emergency Temporary Standard”https://t.co/Hu1xBcwSoZ pic.twitter.com/lcOfZ0BVs3 — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) November 17, 2021

***

