Politico has a piece up today on new polling that shows “[v]oters have increasing doubts about the health and mental fitness of President Joe Biden, the oldest man ever sworn into the White House”:

Voters have increasing doubts about the health and mental fitness of President Joe Biden, the oldest man ever sworn into the White House, according to a new POLITICO/Morning Consult pollhttps://t.co/ftgMpEMSm9 — POLITICO (@politico) November 17, 2021

According to the latest polling from Politico and Morning Consult, only 46% say he’s mentally fit for office:

New ⁦@politico⁩/⁦@MorningConsult⁩ poll shows just 44 percent of voters approve of ⁦@POTUS⁩ job performance and 46 percent say he's "mentally fit." https://t.co/NkI0FsUal4 — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) November 17, 2021

And what *should* have the White House worried is that it is independents who are expressing these concerns:

Worryingly for WH, independents have turned on Biden and question his mental fitness for job https://t.co/gT7yV0GKWH — Matthew Kaminski (@KaminskiMK) November 17, 2021

This is a 29-point shift (!!!) from October 2020:

Only 40% of voters say Biden “is in good health,” while 50% disagreed. That 10-point gap represents a 29-point shift since October 2020, when ⁦@MorningConsult⁩ found voters believed Biden was in good health by a 19-point margin. ⁦@MarcACaputo⁩ https://t.co/Jghnu47nyJ — Peter Baker (@peterbakernyt) November 17, 2021

Do Dems *really* think he’s going to run in 2024?

Voters have increasing doubts about the health & mental fitness of Joe Biden, the oldest man ever sworn in as president, according to a new poll The new poll comes amid speculation about whether Biden — who turns 79 on Saturday — will run for reelectionhttps://t.co/JDmnWEEmV9 — Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) November 17, 2021

An aside from this Politico article, it would be nice if corporate media platforms started reporting on the “huge percentages of Americans worried about Biden’s mental decline”:

Apart from corporate media and other Democrat strongholds, huge percentages of Americans worried about Biden's mental decline. https://t.co/WeGEbSS8wU — Mollie (@MZHemingway) November 17, 2021

