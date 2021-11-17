Politico has a piece up today on new polling that shows “[v]oters have increasing doubts about the health and mental fitness of President Joe Biden, the oldest man ever sworn into the White House”:

According to the latest polling from Politico and Morning Consult, only 46% say he’s mentally fit for office:

And what *should* have the White House worried is that it is independents who are expressing these concerns:

Trending

This is a 29-point shift (!!!) from October 2020:

Do Dems *really* think he’s going to run in 2024?

An aside from this Politico article, it would be nice if corporate media platforms started reporting on the “huge percentages of Americans worried about Biden’s mental decline”:

***

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Bidenpolls

Recommended Twitchy Video