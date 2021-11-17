Blue-check libs are in the process of turning on their former hero, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, after he told MSNBC Mehdi Hasan that he won’t rule out voting for Donald Trump in 2024.

Have a watch:

Watch Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who has been verbally abused & threatened by Trump, whose family got death threats from Trump supporters, *refuse* to rule out voting for Trump again in 2024, in an interview with me. I was stunned.pic.twitter.com/AGAYD89aXC — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) November 17, 2021

LOL it’s like their puppy died or something:

He was not a hero. Indeed, he did the very least one can expect from an elected official and now supports Georgia's new voter suppression law. https://t.co/f0AZS5IEF7 — Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) November 17, 2021

He’s “cowering,” even:

A modern day Republican. Cowering. https://t.co/2rYeQCE7pr — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) November 17, 2021

This meltdown is going to be so much fun to watch:

The harm that he and his family have been threatened with is precisely why he won't say anything. Donald Trump is running a mafia-like protection racket. https://t.co/23XTZUlCro — Jennifer Hayden (@Scout_Finch) November 17, 2021

Joe, maybe not every Republican is ready to abandon all of their principles just because they don’t like the bad orange man?

Or it actually won’t be so hard at all:

It is going to be very hard to explain this era to people who did not live through it. https://t.co/DZeFgJ3Ig1 — David Rothschild (@DavMicRot) November 17, 2021

Oh, relax. It will all be fine:

This is simultaneously unreal in its ludicrousness and totally unsurprising. What soulless shells, this GOP. https://t.co/D1lqxOHwlN — Richard Marx (@richardmarx) November 17, 2021

***

Recommended Twitchy Video