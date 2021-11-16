And the gaslighting continues. . .

AFT prez Randi Weingarten claimed — AGAIN — that “CRT is not taught in K-12” and that “Culture warriors are labeling any discussion of race, racism or discrimination as CRT to try to make it toxic”:

She’s lying, of course, as has been documented:

And everyone knows it:

Trending

There’s also nothing wrong with challenging it:

Enjoy the 2022 midterms, Randi:

At this point, how many Dems want her to just shut it?

It’s game over, Randi:

She should resign.

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Randi Weingarten

Recommended Twitchy Video