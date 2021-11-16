And the gaslighting continues. . .

AFT prez Randi Weingarten claimed — AGAIN — that “CRT is not taught in K-12” and that “Culture warriors are labeling any discussion of race, racism or discrimination as CRT to try to make it toxic”:

We could explain until our last breath that CRT is not taught in K-12, but the actual definition of CRT doesn’t matter anymore in these debates. Culture warriors are labeling any discussion of race, racism or discrimination as CRT to try to make it toxic. https://t.co/hJhVUs6IKL — Randi Weingarten (@rweingarten) November 16, 2021

She’s lying, of course, as has been documented:

You're lying. I've personally documented many cases of critical race theory in K-12 public schools. We all support teaching honest history—but we don't support labeling children "oppressor and oppressed" based on their skin color.https://t.co/GtUTeOwZI9 — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) November 16, 2021

And everyone knows it:

CRT is HOW they teach, not WHAT they teach. It's pedagogy, not curriculum. And it is 100% in a classroom near you. https://t.co/Kk6WacGFww — Annie Frey (@anniefreyshow) November 16, 2021

There’s also nothing wrong with challenging it:

CRT has indeed kind of become a shorthand–but not one flagging "teaching about history" but rather training teachers and children that pervasive contemporary "systemic racism" is a fact Since that is a political opinion, not a fact, of course its place in schools is questioned https://t.co/RVy5RWyuPh — Luke Rosiak (@lukerosiak) November 16, 2021

Enjoy the 2022 midterms, Randi:

But CRT is “taught” in K-12 because it shapes the lessons / curriculum. Keep trying to gaslight parents, though. Keep treating us like we’re stupid. I dare you. https://t.co/WgonfdnyNg — RBe (@RBPundit) November 16, 2021

At this point, how many Dems want her to just shut it?

What's the term for doubling down 16 times? Keep rolling with it. Outside your bubble most of us are immune to your gaslight. https://t.co/8vtWKay2yx — Cranky "White Supremacist Ringtone" Gordon (@StillCrankyAF) November 16, 2021

It’s game over, Randi:

Yeah, it must be exasperating to have no one believe your lies anymore… https://t.co/0XORaPQoKX — Charles Hoskinson (@cehoskinson) November 16, 2021

She should resign.

