Former Clinton spinmaster Joe Lockhart is questioning “what kind of country we are” over Kyle Rittenhouse’s attorney arguing that his client has a right to, you know, self-defense:

And he says if Rittenhouse is acquitted it “will lead to many more shootings and many more deaths”:

Trending

Lockhart even shared “a little tip for Kenosha police” on what they can do differently during the next riot:

So, he’s saying the next time police see a mob of people looting and burning down buildings, they should “enforce the law” and “save lives”? WE AGREE!

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags:

Recommended Twitchy Video