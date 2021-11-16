Former Clinton spinmaster Joe Lockhart is questioning “what kind of country we are” over Kyle Rittenhouse’s attorney arguing that his client has a right to, you know, self-defense:

What Kyle Rittenhouse's lawyer essentially argued was the two dead and one wounded got what they deserved. What kind of country are we. — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) November 16, 2021

And he says if Rittenhouse is acquitted it “will lead to many more shootings and many more deaths”:

Acquittal of Rittenhouse will lead to many more shootings and many more deaths. With no consequences, we really will live in the Wild West of lawlessness and murder for sport — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) November 16, 2021

Lockhart even shared “a little tip for Kenosha police” on what they can do differently during the next riot:

A little tip for Kenosha police. Next time there is an incident where violence is a possibility and thugs are walking around with AR15’s, how about asking to see their carry permits and if they don’t have one, confiscate the gun and arrest them. Enforce the law. Save lives. — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) November 16, 2021

So, he’s saying the next time police see a mob of people looting and burning down buildings, they should “enforce the law” and “save lives”? WE AGREE!

