It looks like a write-in campaign by incumbent Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown has been successful and socialist India Walton, who defeated Brown in the Dem primary this summer, is toast:

As of this morning, Walton is down by 10,000 votes:

Trending

Socialism failed at the ballot box? Tell us more:

Keep in mind, she was endorsed by a who’s who list of New York Dems, including Senators Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand:

Whoops.

***

Related:

 

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: India Walton