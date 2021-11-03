It looks like a write-in campaign by incumbent Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown has been successful and socialist India Walton, who defeated Brown in the Dem primary this summer, is toast:

A write-in campaign by Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown, who lost his primary to democratic socialist India Walton, looks to have been successful. That would give Brown a fifth term.https://t.co/jGA6q9jj0X — Josh Wingrove (@josh_wingrove) November 3, 2021

As of this morning, Walton is down by 10,000 votes:

BUFFALO MAYORAL RACE: Byron Brown’s write-in bid appears successful. The number of write-in votes cast in the election outnumbered the votes cast for Democratic nominee India Walton by more than 10,000. DETAILS: https://t.co/mBrBBQV38i — Mel Orlins (@Mel_Orlins) November 3, 2021

Socialism failed at the ballot box? Tell us more:

The incumbent Democratic mayor of Buffalo @byronwbrown — running as a write-in candidate — declared victory on Tuesday night as he led a nearly 20 point lead over his Democratic Party opponent @Indiawaltonbflo in unofficial voting results.https://t.co/6bzZUWvIcM via @nypmetro — Bernadette Hogan (@bern_hogan) November 3, 2021

Keep in mind, she was endorsed by a who’s who list of New York Dems, including Senators Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand:

Whoops.

