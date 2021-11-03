FLASHBACK!

Just four days ago, Vice President Kamala Harris warned Dems that “What happens in Virginia will in large part determine what happens in 2022, 2024, and on”:

Kamala Harris, four days ago: “What happens in Virginia will in large part determine what happens in 2022, 2024, and on.” pic.twitter.com/kjwaBYOiJb — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 3, 2021

And she was 100% correct!

And we won’t let her take this one back:

Bet you wish you could take that one back… “What happens in Virginia will in large part determine what happens in 2022, 2024, and on.” pic.twitter.com/yD4WkYDL15 — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) November 3, 2021

***