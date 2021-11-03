FLASHBACK!
Just four days ago, Vice President Kamala Harris warned Dems that “What happens in Virginia will in large part determine what happens in 2022, 2024, and on”:
Kamala Harris, four days ago: “What happens in Virginia will in large part determine what happens in 2022, 2024, and on.” pic.twitter.com/kjwaBYOiJb
— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 3, 2021
And she was 100% correct!
She's not wrong. https://t.co/chDQrmpFwx
— MassGOP (@massgop) November 3, 2021
And we won’t let her take this one back:
Bet you wish you could take that one back…
“What happens in Virginia will in large part determine what happens in 2022, 2024, and on.”
— Eric Trump (@EricTrump) November 3, 2021
