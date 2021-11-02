A Spokane, WA man is under arrest after allegedly killing his daughter’s boyfriend who he believed had sold her into a sex trafficking ring:

From NBC News:

The girl’s father, John Eisenman, 60, was charged with first-degree murder and is being held on a $1 million bond. Attorney information was not listed for him.

Police said Eisenman learned in October 2020 that his juvenile daughter had been sex trafficked in the Seattle area and “obtained information” that her boyfriend was responsible, according to the press release.

Eisenman was able to rescue his daughter and get her back to Spokane that same month, police said.

When the father learned that his daughter’s boyfriend was going to be at a location in Airway Heights, Eisenman drove there and waited for the 19-year-old to arrive.