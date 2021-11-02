A Spokane, WA man is under arrest after allegedly killing his daughter’s boyfriend who he believed had sold her into a sex trafficking ring:
Man killed his daughter's boyfriend for selling her into sex trafficking ring, police say. https://t.co/o5s4JhS4dZ
— NBC News (@NBCNews) November 2, 2021
From NBC News:
The girl’s father, John Eisenman, 60, was charged with first-degree murder and is being held on a $1 million bond. Attorney information was not listed for him.
Police said Eisenman learned in October 2020 that his juvenile daughter had been sex trafficked in the Seattle area and “obtained information” that her boyfriend was responsible, according to the press release.
Eisenman was able to rescue his daughter and get her back to Spokane that same month, police said.
When the father learned that his daughter’s boyfriend was going to be at a location in Airway Heights, Eisenman drove there and waited for the 19-year-old to arrive.
He then reportedly beat and stabbed the boyfriend to death:
John Eisenman, 60, is alleged to have beaten Aaron Sorensen, 19, in the head with a cinder block before stabbing him to death for selling his daughter into a sex trafficking ring. https://t.co/KXQVBF9FSN
— Newsweek (@Newsweek) November 2, 2021
According to reports, the father has admitted to killing the 19-year-old:
A missing persons case is now a murder investigation. Spokane Police say 60-year-old John Eisenman admitted to killing a 19-year-old and told police the man sold his daughter into a sex trafficking ring. https://t.co/MGYRna0xk7
— KAPP-KVEW (@KAPPKVEW) November 2, 2021
Man, this is a rough one:
Not saying it’s legal. But a father understands. https://t.co/IbihaOqE7O
— Jeff B. is *BOX OFFICE POISON* (@EsotericCD) November 2, 2021
And good luck finding a jury:
Hello, yes, I'd like to volunteer for jury duty https://t.co/yG3OOG4Y1Z
— Cabot Phillips (@cabot_phillips) November 2, 2021
More like guilty of being “Father of the Year”:
Where do we send the "father of the year" award? https://t.co/EMBUdJok4t
— Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) November 2, 2021
“Where’s the GoFundMe?”:
Police said Eisenman learned in October 2020 that his juvenile daughter had been sex trafficked in the Seattle area and "obtained information" that her boyfriend was responsible, according to the press release. He rescued his daughter. This man’s a hero. Where’s his gofundme? https://t.co/X9fLzvtsfu
— 🇩🇴 Don't DM me. I'm not interested. (@HarlemMC) November 2, 2021
***