There’s some major confusion in Michigan this morning as voters head to the polls and are encountering signs that say, “masks are required” at polling locations despite masks not being required to vote at any location in the state:

Lansing, Mich. City Clerk Chris Swope responded to the journo above, telling her that “election workers have been told they are not to do any mask enforcement” but “[s]ome buildings have signs that are in place everyday” and they “will not be removing those signs of our host locations”:

The Michigan Department of State also confirmed that despite the signs, “masks are not required for anyone exercising the right to vote”:

