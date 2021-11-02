There’s some major confusion in Michigan this morning as voters head to the polls and are encountering signs that say, “masks are required” at polling locations despite masks not being required to vote at any location in the state:

Good morning from voter #11 at my @lansingmichigan precinct! Only thing unexpected was the “mask required” signage — I specifically remember @JocelynBenson staying away from requiring masks to vote last year for legal reasons. cc @VoteChrisSwope pic.twitter.com/Wp57ppnzmp — Emily Lawler (@emilyjanelawler) November 2, 2021

Lansing, Mich. City Clerk Chris Swope responded to the journo above, telling her that “election workers have been told they are not to do any mask enforcement” but “[s]ome buildings have signs that are in place everyday” and they “will not be removing those signs of our host locations”:

Voters will be able to vote with or without mask. My election workers have been told they are not to do any mask enforcement. Some buildings have signs that are in place everyday. We will not be removing those signs of our host locations. — City Clerk Chris Swope (@CityClerkSwope) November 2, 2021

The Michigan Department of State also confirmed that despite the signs, “masks are not required for anyone exercising the right to vote”:

VOTER ALERT: Polling places that are used for other purposes most days may still have signage up requiring masks today. However, masks are not required for anyone exercising their right to vote. — Michigan Department of State (@MichSoS) November 2, 2021

***