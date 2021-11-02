LOL.

Dem Rep. Josh Gottheimer from New Jersey announced the reinstatement of the SALT deduction to the final Build Back Better bill.

In other words, this is a massive tax cut for the rich, primarily in blue states:

Good job, Dems:

Trending

Needless to say, this isn’t going over well with fellow progs:

Fact check: TRUE!

The tax cut, by the numbers:

What a complete a total clown show:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Build Back Bettersalt