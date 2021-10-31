NBC News’ Peter Alexander asked President Joe Biden “to give a thumbs up if he received a commitment from Manchin & Sinema to support his social/climate plan.”
He then “appeared to give a thumbs up” to that very direct and specific question:
THUMBS UP: As he exited the news conference, I asked President Biden to give a thumbs up if he received a commitment from Manchin & Sinema to support his social/climate plan.
He appeared to give a thumbs up.
— Peter Alexander (@PeterAlexander) October 31, 2021
Case closed, right?
Asked in a shouted question if he has commitments from Manchin and Sinema to vote for Build Back Better, President Biden gave a thumbs up.
— Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) October 31, 2021
Answer: NOPE.
The White House just clarified the “thumbs up” gesture:
WH's @KJP46 says the thumbs up wasn't specific to the two senators: "As the President said during the press conference, he is confident we are going to get this done and the thumbs up was simply a visual restatement of that." https://t.co/lwtVoPJyeI
— Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) October 31, 2021
And “Thumbgate” is born:
Thumbgate
— Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) October 31, 2021
What a clown show this administration is.
