NBC News’ Peter Alexander asked President Joe Biden “to give a thumbs up if he received a commitment from Manchin & Sinema to support his social/climate plan.”

He then “appeared to give a thumbs up” to that very direct and specific question:

Case closed, right?

Answer: NOPE.

The White House just clarified the “thumbs up” gesture:

And “Thumbgate” is born:

What a clown show this administration is.

***

