NBC News’ Peter Alexander asked President Joe Biden “to give a thumbs up if he received a commitment from Manchin & Sinema to support his social/climate plan.”

He then “appeared to give a thumbs up” to that very direct and specific question:

THUMBS UP: As he exited the news conference, I asked President Biden to give a thumbs up if he received a commitment from Manchin & Sinema to support his social/climate plan. He appeared to give a thumbs up. — Peter Alexander (@PeterAlexander) October 31, 2021

Case closed, right?

Asked in a shouted question if he has commitments from Manchin and Sinema to vote for Build Back Better, President Biden gave a thumbs up. — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) October 31, 2021

Answer: NOPE.

The White House just clarified the “thumbs up” gesture:

WH's @KJP46 says the thumbs up wasn't specific to the two senators: "As the President said during the press conference, he is confident we are going to get this done and the thumbs up was simply a visual restatement of that." https://t.co/lwtVoPJyeI — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) October 31, 2021

And “Thumbgate” is born:

Thumbgate — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) October 31, 2021

What a clown show this administration is.

***