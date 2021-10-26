Happy birthday, Hillary Clinton!

Happy birthday to my friend, mentor ⁦@HillaryClinton⁩. She’s a brilliant and strong woman who frankly has scared a bunch of people for that for decades. But she’s always tenacious. Trailblazers take a lot of arrows, but they widen the path for others. Always grateful to her pic.twitter.com/S1AU22xztt — Neera Tanden (@neeratanden) October 26, 2021

And happy five-year anniversary to her greatest tweet of all time:

Happy birthday to this future president. pic.twitter.com/JT3HiBjYdj — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 26, 2016

We will give her credit for not deleting the tweet as it’s become an annual tradition to dunk on it:

This will never stop being funny https://t.co/lur3S6fSm0 — Amber Athey (@amber_athey) October 26, 2018

But, man, it was sad then and even sadder now. But still funny:

You're wishing happy birthday to yourself https://t.co/38QJvUr9bT — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) October 26, 2016

***