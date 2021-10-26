Happy birthday, Hillary Clinton!
Happy birthday to my friend, mentor @HillaryClinton. She’s a brilliant and strong woman who frankly has scared a bunch of people for that for decades. But she’s always tenacious. Trailblazers take a lot of arrows, but they widen the path for others. Always grateful to her pic.twitter.com/S1AU22xztt
— Neera Tanden (@neeratanden) October 26, 2021
And happy five-year anniversary to her greatest tweet of all time:
Happy birthday to this future president. pic.twitter.com/JT3HiBjYdj
— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 26, 2016
We will give her credit for not deleting the tweet as it’s become an annual tradition to dunk on it:
This will never stop being funny https://t.co/lur3S6fSm0
— Amber Athey (@amber_athey) October 26, 2018
But, man, it was sad then and even sadder now. But still funny:
You're wishing happy birthday to yourself https://t.co/38QJvUr9bT
— Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) October 26, 2016
***