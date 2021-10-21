Joseph G. Allen, an associate professor and director of the Healthy Buildings program at Harvard University’s T.H. Chan School of Public Health, has an op-ed out in the Washington Post calling that argues “schools should do away with mask mandates by the end of the year.”

His argument is based on what’s known as math:

To be clear, Allen is pro-mask but he’s arguing that “we shouldn’t extend controls beyond what’s necessary”:

Allen points out in his op-ed that the CDC has been overestimating the risk for 5-to-11-year-olds:

The TL;DR version is that the CDC lumped the younger kids in with 12-to-17-year-olds:

And he argues that kids shouldn’t be punished for adults who refuse to get vaccinated:

Exactly. Where’s the off-ramp for kids?

Over to you, schools:

One issue that WILL come up, however, is if a mask off-ramp is tied to child vaccinations will those ever hit a number that the masked-up-forever crowd will accept?

