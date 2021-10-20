So, will every lib who says Donald Trump is a danger to democracy for questioning the results of the 2020 election have the same thing to say about Hillary Clinton who continues to challenge the results of the 2018 election in Georgia?

.@HillaryClinton and Louise Penny are doing a book event tonight on Zoom about their new political thriller, with Stacey Abrams as moderator. Clinton just said she feels "strongly" that Stacey Abrams "actually won" her 2018 race, before pivoting quickly back to the book — Jane C. Timm (@janestreet) October 19, 2021

Fact check: Stacey Abrams did not win Georgia in 2018:

She did not. https://t.co/B5RNSrpMSJ — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) October 20, 2021

The phrase libs should be using right now is “THE BIG LIE,” right?

THE BIG LIE https://t.co/2hldj3cCwW — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) October 20, 2021

Over to you, Dems:

I'm sure someone told me that claiming elections were stolen undermines democracy. Or something. https://t.co/LNrLn1qYAg — Jazz Shaw (@JazzShaw) October 20, 2021

It really is a problem:

This is the problem. Those unwilling to call out their own side's leading figures for undermining elections simply don't have credibility to call out the other side (even when deserved) so it becomes a partisan slinging match. https://t.co/kP42UlFGyh — AG (@AGHamilton29) October 20, 2021

And for comparison purposes, Abrams lost by 50,000 votes which was much larger than the 12,000 or so votes that Trump lost by in 2020:

50,000 vote margin by which Abrams lost Georgia is much larger than the margin Trump lost Georgia fwiw. https://t.co/8Xt5s9MD99 — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) October 20, 2021

Georgia senior elections official Gabriel Sterling has had enough with Abrams’ lies, too:

Not “entitled”? Really? You lost. You simply lost. You had less votes. The same way Trump lost. You both lost. You both lied about why you lost. You both raise millions based on those lies. And your loss was 4x bigger than Trump’s in Georgia. https://t.co/lVYBScU2sc — Gabriel Sterling (@GabrielSterling) October 19, 2021

But this will probably go on for the rest of our lives:

I look forward to one side or another claiming Georgia's election was stolen for the rest of human history. — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) October 20, 2021

Exit question: Will CNN and MSNBC ban Hillary for this misinformation?

CNN will never again have Hillary Clinton or Stacey Abrams on their network. Right? https://t.co/x60YHgROyt — Karol Markowicz (@karol) October 20, 2021

