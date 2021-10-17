And the winner of the most vaccinated place in America is . . . PUERTO RICO?!

When folks think about highly vaccinated places in America They think Vermont or CT or MA Those places are good But not the most vaccinated place in America So who's #1? Puerto Rico! But PR has gotten way too little attention Its worth reflecting on how they did it Thread — Ashish K. Jha, MD, MPH (@ashishkjha) October 17, 2021

Puerto Rico at 72% of its population vaccinated even beats out Vermont which is at 70.5%:

So lets talk numbers Proportion of population fully vaccinated MA is 68.8% CT and RI are both at 69.8% VT is at 70.5% PR? 72.0% Among older folks (those >65) fully vaccinated VT is highest state at 96.3% Puerto Rico? 99.9%. Basically everyone And its paying off 2/5 — Ashish K. Jha, MD, MPH (@ashishkjha) October 17, 2021

“And today, PR has one of the lowest infections rats in America”:

Since July 1, when the Delta wave started VT has had 50% more cases than PR And today, PR has one of the lowest infections rates in America Here's data from @CovidActNow You can see Puerto Rico has one of the lowest infection rate in the US (way lower than most states) pic.twitter.com/WRGFHHkpiW — Ashish K. Jha, MD, MPH (@ashishkjha) October 17, 2021

Note: “PR has more people than 21 states”:

Ah you say, but its Puerto Rico – and they are tiny Actually, no They are about 5 times bigger than VT And PR has more people than 21 states So how have they done it? Its not their immense wealth – PR is actually quite poor compared to much of the US 4/6 — Ashish K. Jha, MD, MPH (@ashishkjha) October 17, 2021

So, who have they accomplished this? Some thoughts:

So how has PR done it? Best I can tell, they’ve done this largely by not tying vaccines to politics They pay less attention to mainland politics All their political parties actively support vaccinations And generally, political identify & vaccinations are not intermixed 5/6 — Ashish K. Jha, MD, MPH (@ashishkjha) October 17, 2021

This is pretty surprising, actually:

So next time someone tells you Oh, only "wealthy" New England states can achieve high vaccination rates Remind them that the super star in America is not VT or CT or MA or RI Its Puerto Rico Doing a fabulous job vaccinating its people to keep everyone safe End — Ashish K. Jha, MD, MPH (@ashishkjha) October 17, 2021

***