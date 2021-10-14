It’s been a year since Big Tech censored the New York Post’s bombshell reporting on Hunter Biden reporting but we’re still learning more and more each day.

Here’s the latest:

Emails from Hunter Biden’s infamous abandoned laptop revealed that the father and son potentially shared at least one bank account and paid each other’s bills, an issue that raises questions about possible corruption. https://t.co/aYsxLqpOCO — Local 12/WKRC-TV (@Local12) October 14, 2021

Oh, is this important? Imagine if journos actually investigated the BRIGHT RED FLAGS last year?

So when Joe Biden said he never talked with Hunter about business dealings, I guess he didn’t count their shared bank account? — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) October 14, 2021

And here’s Jonathan Turley asking the obvious question: Where is the DOJ and why haven’t they sought a special counsel yet?

The comingling of funds is the latest contraction of President Biden’s repeated claims that he was unaware and uninvolved in past dealings by his son. There are legitimate questions of why the DOJ has not sought a special counsel due to these concerns. https://t.co/3f9Jqz910e — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) October 14, 2021

Flashback: Remember all these “nothing to see here, move along!” stories from 2020?

SUPERCUT! CNN on Hunter Biden: Nothing to see here, move along! pic.twitter.com/4ZAJd2lBOt — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 14, 2021

And right now they’re ignoring Hunter’s art sales that even Walter Schaub, Obama’s ethics chief, has called out:

Obama's ethics chief slammed the White House over Hunter Biden's art sales, saying buyers could use them to gain influence with his dad https://t.co/jh42Ukbtmo — Politics Insider (@PoliticsInsider) October 14, 2021

Spoiler: The Hunter questions last year were legit, too:

These are legitimate questions. It’s disappointing to hear @jrpsaki send a message that the WH thinks the public has no right to ask about ethics. After the last 4 years, these questions have never been more important. I know this isn’t a popular opinion, but this stuff matters. https://t.co/fnGmbkLQZU — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) October 13, 2021

***