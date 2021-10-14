It’s been a year since Big Tech censored the New York Post’s bombshell reporting on Hunter Biden reporting but we’re still learning more and more each day.

Here’s the latest:

Oh, is this important? Imagine if journos actually investigated the BRIGHT RED FLAGS last year?

Trending

And here’s Jonathan Turley asking the obvious question: Where is the DOJ and why haven’t they sought a special counsel yet?

Flashback: Remember all these “nothing to see here, move along!” stories from 2020?

And right now they’re ignoring Hunter’s art sales that even Walter Schaub, Obama’s ethics chief, has called out:

Spoiler: The Hunter questions last year were legit, too:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Hunter Biden