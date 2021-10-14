Twitchy favorite Mollie Hemmingway has a new book out published by our sister corporation Regnery titled, “Rigged: How the Media, Big Tech, and the Democrats Seized Our Election.” Order here:

RIGGED is the definitive account of the 2020 election. Based on Mollie Hemingway’s exclusive interviews with campaign officials, reporters, Supreme Court justices, and President Trump himself, it exposes the fraud and cynicism behind the Democrats’ historic power-grab. Rewriting history is a specialty of the radical left, now in control of America’s political and cultural heights. But they will have to contend with the determination, insight, and eloquence of Mollie Hemingway. RIGGED is a reminder for weary patriots that truth is still the most powerful weapon. The stakes for our democracy have never been higher.

I had come back to Palm Beach in March, still in the midst of my book research. When talking about the 2020 election, Trump liked to talk about fraud, but the truth of what happened was so much worse. People, including the president, colloquially use the term “fraud” to refer to any type of election rigging, but technically it only refers to actions that affect the election that are not just illegal but committed knowingly. It’s almost impossible to find conclusive evidence of election fraud, particularly after ballots are counted. But that didn’t mean the election had been conducted without widespread interference.

Here’s how it worked. Zuckerberg gifted nearly half a billion dollars to two left-wing groups that then gave the money to government election offices. One of these two groups was the Center for Technology and Civic Life. By the September before the election, Zuckerberg and his wife had given it $350 million, meaning the small organization’s prior revenues of $1.8 million exploded by roughly 20,000 percent. The cash, or “Zuckerbucks,” wasn’t an unconditional donation, however. There were strings attached, which amounted to Democrat get-out-the-vote efforts, mass mail-in voting, and ballot “curing,” whereby election workers “fix” mail-in ballot problems after the ballot has been submitted.

Analysis conducted by our team demonstrates this money significantly increased Joe Biden’s vote margin in key swing states. In places like Georgia, where Biden won by 12,000 votes, and Arizona, where he won by 10,000, the spending likely put him over the top. This unprecedented merger of public election offices with private resources and personnel is an acute threat to our republic and should be the focus of electoral reform efforts moving forward.

Private funding of election administration should be banned and criminally investigated. And can we just be honest and acknowledge that the nonprofit complex is an extension of the Democratic Party? https://t.co/Tg6Qy3ZeTn — Blake Masters (@bgmasters) October 14, 2021

And same media/tech companies spent years pushing the lie that Trump stole the 2016 election by colluding with Russia. And same media/tech companies say you're not allowed to notice what they did and do to attack the freedom of information and its important role in elections. https://t.co/sfciTRP0G1 — Mollie (@MZHemingway) October 13, 2021

As @MZHemingway points out, 1988 was the last time Democrats fully accepted a presidential election they lost. But now Americans aren’t allowed to look into the role of Big Tech censorship or a unilateral rewriting of election processes?https://t.co/K63o7NdXVL — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) October 12, 2021

