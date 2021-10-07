U.S. District Court Judge Robert L. Pitman sided with the Biden DOJ and has halted enforcement of SB8, Texas’s six-week abortion ban:

From the ruling:

And from conservative attorney Gabriel Malor:

Trending

 

Pro-abort forces are pretty psyched at the news:

Now, here’s what happens next. . .

AG Ken Paxton has already appealed the ruling to the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals:

And the loser of that ruling will take it to the Supreme Court:

But we don’t know if the actually means abortion providers will start up again in the state:

All eyes back on SCOTUS:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: abortionSB8Texas