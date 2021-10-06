Just to follow up on this story from yesterday. . .

BREAKING: The FBI raided the offices of the NYPD Sergeants Benevolent Association this morning https://t.co/knycxAuBpM — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) October 5, 2021

. . .the union asked for and received now-former President Ed Mullins’ resignation:

BREAKING: The head of the Sergeants Benevolent Association, Ed Mullins, has resigned hours after the FBI raided his home and union offices, sources tell me. Union officials “given the severity of this matter and uncertainty of the outcome” asked for his resignation, sources said — Craig McCarthy (@createcraig) October 6, 2021

“It is clear that President Mullins is apparently the target of the federal investigation,” the union released in a statement on the resignation:

ED MULLINS HAS RESIGNED 🔔🔔🔔 pic.twitter.com/Wd8LR0rGei — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) October 6, 2021

Agents also raided his home on Tuesday:

Sergeants Benevolent Association President Ed Mullins is resigning his position in the wake of federal raids on his home and the union's offices. https://t.co/MPlUAcN3C4 — Fox5NY (@fox5ny) October 6, 2021

And it made today’s NYDN cover:

SGT. BOXED UP BY FEDS 📦📬

Brash NYPD sergeants union head, Ed Mullins, QUITS as Long Island home + union HQ raided by FBI — https://t.co/BzOyZuTRKZ, https://t.co/Yt6OeTdcz0 $324M for THAT? ⚾️

Cole rocked in big spot, Yanks bounced: we write from Boston — https://t.co/7VquEUFQw9 pic.twitter.com/hl6d8pGtjf — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) October 6, 2021

