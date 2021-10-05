Meanwhile, at the border, CBP in the Rio Grande Valley announced the arrests of 5 criminal migrants over the weekend whose “offenses included gang involvement and sexual offenses”:

.@CBPRGV Border Patrol agents arrested 5 criminal migrants over the weekend. The offenses included gang involvement and sexual offenses. MORE: https://t.co/SqGh2MHsFG pic.twitter.com/s2HLzLE8U0 — CBP (@CBP) October 5, 2021

So, not refugees?

NEW: Arrested by BP here in RGV over the weekend.

– MX national convicted of molesting child in Raleigh, NC. (Pictured)

– Guatemalan convicted of sexual abuse in Iowa.

– MX national convicted of sex offenses in Oakland, CA

– MS 13 gang member

– Gulf Cartel member @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/pZPAYtFRau — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) October 5, 2021

And sources told Jessica Vaughn of CIS that “currently about 15% of all those apprehended have prior criminal convictions”:

Border sources say that currently about 15% of all those apprehended have prior criminal convictions in the US. Not counting immigration history. https://t.co/NN1gUrLgja — Jessica Vaughan (@JessicaV_CIS) October 5, 2021

This *will* be an issue in the upcoming GOP gubernatorial primary. From GOP challenger Don Huffines:

This is the Texas Border under Greg Abbott. How many criminals like this get through each day without getting caught? We need a courageous Governor of Texas who doesn’t ask the federal government for permission to secure the border. https://t.co/mzPCRYso62 — Don Huffines (@DonHuffines) October 5, 2021

Could this become an issue for Gov. Greg Abbott?

When I am Governor of Texas I will use Article I, Section 10 of the US Constitution to secure the Texas Border. I will never ask permission from the federal government. Thank you @TuckerCarlson for having me on your show. pic.twitter.com/upZHNf8Kf5 — Don Huffines (@DonHuffines) September 30, 2021

“When I am Governor of Texas I will do whatever it takes to secure our border. And I won’t ask the federal government for permission”:

Dangerous criminals are crossing the Texas Border by the hour. We are being invaded and neither Joe Biden nor Greg Abbott will stop it. When I am Governor of Texas I will do whatever it takes to secure our border. And I won’t ask the federal government for permission. https://t.co/WbKIYXkkqj — Don Huffines (@DonHuffines) October 5, 2021

Well, this could get interesting: