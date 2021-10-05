Meanwhile, at the border, CBP in the Rio Grande Valley announced the arrests of 5 criminal migrants over the weekend whose “offenses included gang involvement and sexual offenses”:

So, not refugees?

And sources told Jessica Vaughn of CIS that “currently about 15% of all those apprehended have prior criminal convictions”:

This *will* be an issue in the upcoming GOP gubernatorial primary. From GOP challenger Don Huffines:

Could this become an issue for Gov. Greg Abbott?

“When I am Governor of Texas I will do whatever it takes to secure our border. And I won’t ask the federal government for permission”:

Well, this could get interesting:

