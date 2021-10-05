Last night we told you that AG Merrick Garland ordered the FBI to meet with “federal, state, Tribal, territorial and local law enforcement leaders over the next 30 days” to address threats against “school administrations, board members, teachers, and staff”:

Attorney General Merrick Garland mobilizes FBI against threats against school board members https://t.co/UHY5UvL76S — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) October 5, 2021

Here’s the memo:

And here’s the response from Gov. Ron DeSantis:

Attorney General Garland is weaponizing the DOJ by using the FBI to pursue concerned parents and silence them through intimidation. Florida will defend the free speech rights of its citizens and will not allow federal agents to squelch dissent. — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) October 5, 2021

Boom:

THIS IS HOW YOU DO IT! https://t.co/M3jt6MwQaE — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) October 5, 2021

“Best Governor in America”? Could be:

Putting parents and free speech first, you know, makes sense:

Governor @RonDeSantisFL will always stand with parents and the rights to free speech. The intimidation of families is not the American way. https://t.co/ORAmdltRc5 — Florida GOP (@FloridaGOP) October 5, 2021

But not to potential challenger Nikki Fried:

Attorney General Garland is using law and order to protect children, parents, and teachers from crime. Florida will continue to be embarrassed by Governor DeSantis and his contempt for the law and the safety of our children. https://t.co/btXWvbnGCT — Nikki Fried (@NikkiFried) October 5, 2021

