For the “people who make our laws are morons” file, Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) on Thursday asked Antigone Davis, Global Head of Safety on Facebook during a hearing if the company would “commit to ending finsta.”

Finsta, for those of you who don’t know, is slang for “Fake Instagram” and it’s a term kids use to describe their anonymous social media accounts that their parents don’t know about:

Watch this epic buffoonery for yourself:

Blumenthal doubling down *after* she explained it’s a slang turn is a really nice touch. How do his staffers let him go out and ask this question?

Blumenthal is lucky she didn’t just laugh in his face:

We’re being governed on tech issues by old people who probably can’t change the default passwords on their home WiFi routers. We’re really screwed:

Blumenthal’s gaffe was so bad that even Urban Dictionar fact-checked him:

Just embarrassing.

***

