During an appearance on CNN last night discussing the reconciliation bill, Sen. Dick Durbin warned Sens. Sinema and Manchin that now’s the time to “close the deal” because Dems “are one heartbeat away from losing the majority”:

Wow – @SenatorDurbin on CNN to @Sen_JoeManchin & @SenatorSinema – "Now it’s time for both senators – make your mark and close the deal." They've been treated respectfully. Speaking to Manchin – "WE can't delay these things…We are one heart beat away from losing the majority" — Trish Turner (@caphilltrish) September 29, 2021

Good luck with this strategy:

Durbin puts Sinema, Manchin on blast, urging support for reconciliation before BIF vote. "I would urge Joe, 'If you believe there's value and merit to the programs in the reconciliation bill, don't wait. Do it now.'" Manchin earlier issued lengthy statement, a big NO to $3.5T — Jacqui Heinrich (@JacquiHeinrich) September 29, 2021

So, Durbin thinks MORE spending in the bill is the answer?

Durbin to @wolfblitzer about Sinema-Manchin: "Now it's time I would say for both senators make your mark and close the deal. What is it that you want? What is your final goal? It's time to stop talking around it and speak directly to it"

He's concerned: https://t.co/5hDEnZzVia — Manu Raju (@mkraju) September 29, 2021

Watch for yourself:

Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin urges Sen. Joe Manchin to support the economic package ahead of the House vote on the bipartisan infrastructure bill. "I would urge Joe, 'If you believe there's value and merit to the programs in the reconciliation bill, don't wait. Do it now.'" pic.twitter.com/4QRqoSzfKy — The Situation Room (@CNNSitRoom) September 29, 2021

***