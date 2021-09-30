Another day, another loss for Dems, this time at Nationals Park for the annual congressional charity baseball game:

Final score GOP 13, Dems 12:

And Republicans have Rep. Greg Steube and this monster home run to thank:

.@RepGregSteube hits "first out-of-the-park homerun in #CongressionalBaseballGame in more than 40 years … a bona fide major league homerun" pic.twitter.com/hE0uEBa1sc — Howard Mortman (@HowardMortman) September 30, 2021

But because this is D.C., politics did interfere with the game:

BREAKING: Special messages just dropped at the Dems vs Rs #CongressionalBaseballGame! 👀 #BidensAgendaWorksForUS pic.twitter.com/InF7gcf3F0 — CPD Action (@CPDAction) September 30, 2021

“Dems don’t f*ck this up”:

Just enjoy the game, libs!

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi was in attendance. Maybe she just saw the banner?

And, yes, President Biden made an appearance as well:

.@POTUS talks on the phone as @SpeakerPelosi cheers on her Democrats as they play against the Republicans in the Congressional Baseball game at Nationals Park in Washington. pic.twitter.com/4Ui2WlmfaZ — Doug Mills (@dougmillsnyt) September 30, 2021

He did get some boos from the GOP side of the stadium:

Pool rpts Biden walked out onto the field at Nats Park behind the Nationals' presidential mascots. THere was cheering but then boos rang down from the GOP side of the stadium. Republicans chanted “let’s play ball.” — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) September 30, 2021

Watch:

JUST IN 🚨 Joe Biden greeted with ‘boos’ from Republican side at Nationals stadium when he arrived for congressional baseball game pic.twitter.com/oKvplDPVhP — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) September 29, 2021

Biden also handed out Dove ice cream bars with the presidential seal:

Biden is handing out ice cream bars to ball players on both congressional teams:

Dove bars, with the presidential seal.

🕊🕊 pic.twitter.com/aYhXFmkSde — StanDMan (@StanDManly) September 30, 2021

And many noticed that our leaders were not practicing social distancing at the game:

Adding the #CongressionalBaseballGame to the list of places COVID-19 doesn’t strike. Unfortunately it still hits in schools and on airplanes so keep masking up there. pic.twitter.com/9VMy5XluyY — Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) September 30, 2021

They’re outside and will be fine, but we do wish the people in this photo would stop lecturing us when we do the same thing:

Joe Biden maskless at a baseball game. No social distancing either. Guess we are taking a break from the show tonight. #CongressionalBaseballGame pic.twitter.com/4OUSmVh3fE — Christian Ziegler 🇺🇸 (@ChrisMZiegler) September 29, 2021

There’s a 100% chance that Facui and Co. would’ve labeled this a superspreader event if it was just Republicans:

But Dems? They just have different rules:

So glad to see @POTUS at this year's #CongressionalBaseballGame. I'm counting on my awesome new good luck charm for the next many years to come🤞🏾! Let's gooooo! ⚾️🧢 Ready to #BuildBackBetter with @JoeBiden! pic.twitter.com/2yobSeoLTT — Marc Veasey (@MarcVeasey) September 30, 2021

Narrator: He was NOT a good luck charm.

***