New York Gov. Kathy Hochul signed an executive order last night that authorized the use of National Guard troops to replace healthcare workers fired for refusing to get vaccinated per the state’s mandate:

More than 80,000 are at risk of getting fired right now:

Trending

So, in other words, New York is going to replace experienced workers with people who have to learn a hospital’s procedures all in the name of safety?

This is just dumb:

And it’s not even clear if the National Guard members will be vaccinated. From NGAUS:

The Army has outlined its plan to comply with the Defense Department’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate amid a spike in COVID-19 deaths among members of the military.

The service was the last to announce its plans after Pentagon leaders announced a vaccine would be mandatory last month. The Army timeline is the longest of the services, with active-duty soldiers having until Dec. 15, 2021, to be fully vaccinated. Army National Guard and Reserve soldiers will have until June 30, 2022.

Guard airmen will have until Dec. 2 to be fully vaccinated, the Air Force previously announced. Active-duty airmen have until Nov. 2. The Navy also previously announced its timeline for Marines and Navy personnel, with active-duty personnel due to be vaccinated by Nov. 28 and all reservists by Dec. 28.

New York Rep. Claudia Tenney tweeted, “We went from banging pots and pans to honor our healthcare workers to firing & denying unemployment benefits rather quick, didn’t we?”:

And Rep. Thomas Massie pointed out that the absurdity of it all, noting that activating a National Guard member who is a healthcare worker in his or her civilian capacity does not increase the number of civilian healthcare workers:

***

 

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: mandate