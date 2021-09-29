Now that the audit of votes in Maricopa County is complete, Arizona Attorney General and U.S. Senate candidate Mark Brnovich has begun his investigation into its findings:

This week, my office sent a letter to the Arizona Senate requesting supporting documents from the report released last week. My office also asked Maricopa County to preserve all documents and data related to the 2020 election. https://t.co/XUN71YRjp1 — Mark Brnovich (@GeneralBrnovich) September 28, 2021

He tweeted that “Arizonans can be assured our office will conduct a thorough review of the information we receive”:

The Arizona Senate’s report that was released on Friday raises some serious questions regarding the 2020 election. Arizonans can be assured our office will conduct a thorough review of the information we receive. — Mark Brnovich (@GeneralBrnovich) September 28, 2021

This was greeted warmly by state GOP chair Dr. Kelli Ward:

And former President Trump emailed the letter to his mailing list announcing the investigation as well:

ICYMI: Letter from Arizona Assistant Attorney General Jennifer Wrighthttps://t.co/HirrzzLBWp pic.twitter.com/QIpUsjBglc — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) September 29, 2021

Maricopa County is also promising a more detailed response to the audit in the coming weeks:

NEW: In the coming weeks, Maricopa County will be producing a comprehensive report addressing all of the allegations and questions from the Arizona Senate's final audit report. We will take the time needed to be thorough & accurate. #AZAudit

More: https://t.co/LyKertc86p

🧵⬇️ — Maricopa County (@maricopacounty) September 29, 2021

On Friday, the County provided real-time responses to many of the allegations made by the Senate’s contractors. This technical report will provide a deeper dive into the County's early ballot and tabulation processes. https://t.co/eUtzHrszFuhttps://t.co/EaaMDqFtFM — Maricopa County (@maricopacounty) September 29, 2021

It will also include election staff’s research into the actual voter IDs included in the Senate’s review. The County’s technical response will address many of the "anomalies" that stumped the Senate's contractors but appear not to have been fully investigated by their team. — Maricopa County (@maricopacounty) September 29, 2021

Sadly, this is not new. Elections staff have already devoted countless hours to debunking false statements made by Senate contractors. Cyber Ninjas draft report admitted some of their public claims were "unintentionally misleading" & "assumptions should not have been made." pic.twitter.com/VRpapqF9fT — Maricopa County (@maricopacounty) September 29, 2021

The bottom line is that the county's election professionals did outstanding work & the outsourced, multimillion-dollar, five month long review that occurred after a certified election & multiple court reviews came up with the same election winners as the official county canvass. — Maricopa County (@maricopacounty) September 29, 2021

Maricopa County will share its comprehensive response to the Senate audit publicly when it is ready.

In the meantime, you can visit https://t.co/PHPv4LKhkc to find info on the myths and rumors we have debunked so far. Let's get #FactsIntoFeeds. #AZAudit. — Maricopa County (@maricopacounty) September 29, 2021

Cyber Ninjas is also pushing back against a false report flying around conservative Twitter that claimed the company edited its final audit report “because of supposed threats from the Senate”:

The Arizona Audit has become so corrupted by disinformation that Cyber Ninjas has had to come out with a statement claiming a "false report" being shared by prominent Trump supporters…is fake. pic.twitter.com/pSonkOT4fO — David Gilbert (@daithaigilbert) September 28, 2021

