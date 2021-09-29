Now that the audit of votes in Maricopa County is complete, Arizona Attorney General and U.S. Senate candidate Mark Brnovich has begun his investigation into its findings:

He tweeted that “Arizonans can be assured our office will conduct a thorough review of the information we receive”:

This was greeted warmly by state GOP chair Dr. Kelli Ward:

And former President Trump emailed the letter to his mailing list announcing the investigation as well:

Maricopa County is also promising a more detailed response to the audit in the coming weeks:

Cyber Ninjas is also pushing back against a false report flying around conservative Twitter that claimed the company edited its final audit report “because of supposed threats from the Senate”:

***

Tags: Arizona