This is big.

Jennifer Abruzzo, the general counsel at National Labor Relations Board, just issued a memo arguing that college athletes are workers and thus eligible to unionize:

One of President Biden’s first moves in office was to clean house at the NLRB:

AndnAbruzzo was confirmed 51-50 in the Senate with VP Kamala Harris casting the tie-breaking vote back in July:

Prior to the NLRB, she was at the Communication Workers of America union:

Abruzzo also said she “will pursue cases against schools that misclassify players as ‘student-athletes,’ on the grounds that it creates a chilling effect and discourages them from asserting their rights”:

And the memo specifically notes that players have the right to address social issues such as Black Lives Matter:

***

