With that 2-page letter we told you about earlier, people are just now noticing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s signature. Yikes:

There is a lot going on with @AOC's signature. pic.twitter.com/RY0lTqgcth — Hunter Walker (@hunterw) September 24, 2021

Does that read, “CAL GOP”?

That says CAL GOP. — A.J. Delgado (@AJDelgado13) September 24, 2021

Others see it, too:

At first glance, it looks like “Cal GOP” — Marcus Baram (@mbaram) September 24, 2021

Cal GOP — Dylan (@YatesMcBain) September 24, 2021

Or maybe it’s “Call GOP”?

It does look like that:

LOL.

***