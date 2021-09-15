Sen. Rand Paul is calling for Gen. Mark Milley to be court martialed if the story in the new Bob Woodward book is true:

And he’s also said that President Biden should remove Milley immediately as Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff over “his inept handling of the withdrawal from Afghanistan”:

Trending

Over to you, Mr. President:

And this should even be controversial:

The latest is that Milley possibly leaked this himself:

And it will be quite interesting to see what happens the next time Milley testifies in Congress:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: MilleyRand Paul