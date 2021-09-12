Parts of Texas and Louisiana are being warned of the possibility of flooding from newly-formed Tropical Storm Nicholas that’s heading northeast up the coast in the Gulf of Mexico:

Flash flooding is possible over portions of coastal Texas and Louisiana through the middle of the week as Tropical Storm #Nicholas is expected to produce storm total rainfall of 5 to 10 inches, with isolated maximum amounts of 15 inches across those areas. https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb pic.twitter.com/VgzKk7h43H — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 12, 2021

Some meteorologists are quite worried about this one:

Yeah it certainly feels the #Nicholas forecast for Southeast Texas has gone from manageable heavy rain threat to Noah's Ark flood threat. — Tim Ballisty (@IrishEagle) September 12, 2021

Nobody should panic, of course, but it’s worth some attention:

Yes. I saw the Euro. It is one model run of many. The risk has not changed for Houston. The threat has been for heavy rain and the risk of flooding. The threat remains for heavy rain and the risk for flooding. We will continue to watch & evaluate the forecast. — Matt Lanza (@mattlanza) September 12, 2021

And “we know it could be a significant amount” of rainfall:

Big uncertainty on where the heaviest rain will fall. But we know it could be a significant amount. https://t.co/VB1yOpYGAg — Matt Lanza (@mattlanza) September 12, 2021

Let’s hope it doesn’t get too bad:

