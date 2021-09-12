Parts of Texas and Louisiana are being warned of the possibility of flooding from newly-formed Tropical Storm Nicholas that’s heading northeast up the coast in the Gulf of Mexico:

Some meteorologists are quite worried about this one:

Trending

Nobody should panic, of course, but it’s worth some attention:

And “we know it could be a significant amount” of rainfall:

Let’s hope it doesn’t get too bad:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Nicholas