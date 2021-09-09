In response to a photo posted by the WaPo’s Dave Weigel that showed him voting in a mask despite being fully vaccinated, Larry Elder took to Twitter to explain why:

In other words, Elder is better a following Newsom’s Covid mandates than Newsom is at following his own Covid mandates:

And this one:

What a breath of fresh air to finally have a politician this sensible, right?

But libs just don’t get it:

Sigh. Maybe one day?

