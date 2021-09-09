In response to a photo posted by the WaPo’s Dave Weigel that showed him voting in a mask despite being fully vaccinated, Larry Elder took to Twitter to explain why:

I put on a mask when I must, but I oppose Gavin Newsom forcing you to. I also got the vaccine, but I oppose Gavin Newsom forcing you to. https://t.co/stMMVHDwpz — Larry Elder (@larryelder) September 8, 2021

In other words, Elder is better a following Newsom’s Covid mandates than Newsom is at following his own Covid mandates:

…because THAT is leadership @daveweigel. You voluntarily lead by example, rather than command rules then break your own rules. pic.twitter.com/qxFnhVxyZb — Wize Dawg (@IbBK) September 8, 2021

And this one:

BUSTED! Gov. Newsom sent his kid to a camp that openly refused to enforce his mask mandate https://t.co/8kNxM79Rav — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) July 28, 2021

What a breath of fresh air to finally have a politician this sensible, right?

What sensible nonsense is this! https://t.co/K17IhN3EMc — alexandriabrown (@alexthechick) September 9, 2021

But libs just don’t get it:

It’s that whole “freedom” and “personal responsibility” thing the Leftists struggle with… https://t.co/69gmKHwrFw — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) September 8, 2021

Sigh. Maybe one day?

This is only hard for a leftist media hack to comprehend https://t.co/gGuJ6rVmP0 — Jeremy Frankel (@FrankelJeremy) September 9, 2021

***