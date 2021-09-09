Just to show you how much trouble California Gov. Gavin Newsom thinks he’s in, he has Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez making videos to tell people to vote no on the recall:

Listen to @AOC — grab your ballot. Vote NO. And mail it by September 14th. There’s too much on the line. Make sure your voice is heard!! pic.twitter.com/9jN077GOz6 — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) September 9, 2021

It does look like she’s driving, but because her “Abolish ICE” hat is backward it means she’s using the front-facing mirror camera so she’s in the passenger seat:

is AOC driving here or in the backseat ? https://t.co/cNyjlWekUT — Mike Murphy (@mcwm) September 9, 2021

But that hat is a nice touch:

AOC wears a hat that says "Abolish ICE" — which is part of the "defund the police" push — while campaigning for a Democrat governor in a state where crime is a serious problem https://t.co/TTtb9SPyYO — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) September 9, 2021

Newsom also has President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris set to campaign for him:

Because the options are what? Embarrassing enough to be in a position where you need AOC and Joe Biden to stump for you — but you can't even get a full video? https://t.co/avHKUFX16w — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) September 9, 2021

Yes, it *IS* embarrassing.

***