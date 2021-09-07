It’s so bad for President Joe Biden right now that Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) took to Twitter to declare he’s “deeply frustrated” and “furious” with the way the administration has handled the pullout of troops from Afghanistan.

THREAD: My staff & I have worked night & day to secure the safe passage of two planes waiting in Mazar-e Sharif to take American citizens, at-risk Afghan allies, & their families to safety. 1/6 — Richard Blumenthal (@SenBlumenthal) September 6, 2021

My office joined forces in this humanitarian mission with an incredible coalition of advocates—NGOs, former servicemembers, & journalists—to try & evacuate our fellow citizens & Afghan allies. 2/6 — Richard Blumenthal (@SenBlumenthal) September 6, 2021

I haven’t yet spoken publicly about these efforts because we worried that heightened attention would only escalate tensions & put these people at even greater risk of being targeted. 3/6 — Richard Blumenthal (@SenBlumenthal) September 6, 2021

I have been deeply frustrated, even furious, at our government’s delay & inaction. There will be plenty of time to seek accountability for the inexcusable bureaucratic red tape that stranded so many of our Afghan allies. 4/6 — Richard Blumenthal (@SenBlumenthal) September 6, 2021

For now, my singular focus remains getting these planes in the air & safely to our airbase in Doha, where they have already been cleared to land. 5/6 — Richard Blumenthal (@SenBlumenthal) September 6, 2021

I expect the White House & State Department to do everything in their power—absolutely everything—to make this happen. These are Americans citizens & Afghans who risked everything for our country. We cannot leave them behind. 6/6 — Richard Blumenthal (@SenBlumenthal) September 6, 2021

Antony Blinken Will Testify Before House And Senate On Afghanistan Withdrawal https://t.co/DwgZvYHxBM — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 7, 2021

