And there it is. . .

Alphonso David has been fired by the board of the Human Rights Campaign over his involvement in defending former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo from allegations of sexual abuse:

And, there we go: @HRC fired Alphonso David tonight, after a series of accusatory and aggressive statements from David, former Andrew Cuomo counsel, over the holiday weekend. https://t.co/fNDb6zuHRU — Chris Geidner (@chrisgeidner) September 7, 2021

David was president of HRC:

The Human Rights Campaign said Alphonso David violated his contract by helping the former New York governor respond to allegations of sexual misconduct. https://t.co/Zf2WAe8tKT — NBC New York (@NBCNewYork) September 7, 2021

David was accused of “victim shaming” after details of his involvement came to light in the NY AG report released last month. From NBC News on Aug. 9:

Some of the people who saw the letter described it as “victim shaming.” David — who served as the governor’s chief counsel from 2015-19 but was president of the Human Rights Campaign, or HRC, at the time — said that he did not think the letter was a good response and that he wouldn’t sign it. The report alleges that he agreed to circulate the letter to see if others would sign it, but he denied that allegation in a statement emailed to NBC News.

Good riddance:

It is welcome news that @AlphonsoDavid has been fired from @HRC – what he did to undermine @LindseyBoylan and other survivors of Cuomos abuse was abhorrent. #BelieveWomen — Marti (@MartiGCummings) September 7, 2021

David did have his defenders, like union president Randi Weingarten:

I know @AlphonsoDavid .. He has alway fought for justice. He is also a wonderful human being. Why after an internal review which clears Alphonso would anyone ask for his resignation. https://t.co/7pwNyWBkpf — Randi Weingarten (@rweingarten) September 5, 2021

Of course she’s supporting him!

President of the Teacher's Union defending @HRC Executive Director @AlphonsoDavid — of course — even after he got caught helping ex-Gov. Cuomo leak personnel files to the media to smear one of his accusers. Do you see who these people are???https://t.co/MDMG0sRKcr — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) September 6, 2021

Lindsey Boylan, one of Cuomo’s victims, spoke out:

Continued Scott Stringer Stan has some words to share. https://t.co/KxJYr7KSG4 — Lindsey Boylan (@LindseyBoylan) September 6, 2021

As did Janice Dean:

Wow. @AlphonsoDavid tried to smear @LindseyBoylan on behalf of @andrewcuomo. You might want to delete this tweet. — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) September 7, 2021

And:

All those that did @andrewcuomo’s bidding continue to leave or be forced to leave. That should tell you all you need to know about how corrupt his leadership was. We still need full accountability. Too bad New York lawmakers like @CarlHeastie are still too afraid to impeach. — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) September 7, 2021

Yep, impeachment should move forward:

With a flurry of activity from his super PAC & hints dropped in private conversations with confidantes & advisers, Donald Trump is signaling a heightened interest in reclaiming the White House — & laying the necessary groundwork to do it w/@meridithmcgraw https://t.co/BdNAIV8lxU — Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) September 7, 2021

As for David, he says to “expect a legal challenge”:

“Expect a legal challenge,” @AlphonsoDavid responds in wake of his termination as @HRC president.@HRC fired David in a unanimous campaign board vote for his role assisting disgraced ex-Gov. Cuomo’s attempted rebound from sexual harassment allegations —>https://t.co/HlweiGEhKb https://t.co/whNXEkV9F6 — Bernadette Hogan (@bern_hogan) September 7, 2021

Um, okay?

***