There are photos going viral purporting to show the Taliban sending American military vehicles to Iran:

Taliban is moving the American military vehicles to Iran pic.twitter.com/FuIUwJ726c — Asaad Hanna (@AsaadHannaa) September 1, 2021

We’ll just add it to the list:

Needless to say, if true, this is just one of the numerous VERY BAD consequences of @JoeBiden's most botched departure of all time. https://t.co/mcZzsEbQT7 — Ken Cuccinelli (@KenCuccinelli) September 2, 2021

And these photos fit perfectly with this thread from Rep. Thomas Massie from Wednesday where he ripped the media and “most of Congress” for ignoring a decade of warning signs that this was where things were headed in Afghanistan:

Thread: At least three things have been going on in Afghanistan for a decade that most of the media hasn’t covered, and most of Congress has ignored. If they had paid attention, Biden’s shameful debacle would have been easier to understand. — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) September 2, 2021

First up, we were already working with the Taliban:

#1 The US govt has been working with the Taliban for years. The hydro electric dam we built with your tax money years ago… the Taliban got 1/3 of that energy. The Taliban was in control of a lot of territory and although they were pushed from power they were never annihilated. — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) September 2, 2021

And it wasn’t U.S. forces that handed this equipment over to the Taliban. It was equipment the U.S. *gave* to the Afghan Security Forces and *they* gave/sold/traded it to the Taliban.

“It was a waste even in the best scenario”:

#2 Most of those aircraft and vehicles and weapons weren’t left behind by our military – they were left behind by the Afghan Security Forces. We gave them that equipment, using your tax dollars to pay the military industrial complex. It was a waste even in the best scenario. — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) September 2, 2021

Massie added that a lot of the soldiers we were paying for never even existed:

#3 a lot of the money (your money) we sent to Afghanistan to pay their soldiers went to soldiers that didn’t exist. It was diverted and stolen for many years. — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) September 2, 2021

And he said more people would have been aware of this if they listened to the “Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction”:

If folks had listened to @SIGARHQ, they would have known these things and much more. The debacle might not have happened. Here’s a list of the reports they published.https://t.co/jlkeD5FvGK — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) September 2, 2021

We all are:

Even knowing this, and having drawn attention to it for almost a decade, I’m sick to my stomach at what has occurred during the withdrawal. — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) September 2, 2021

***