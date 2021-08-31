Just to update you on the story we told you about earlier, Defense Department spox Eric Pahon said that the U.S. military did not leave any of its dogs at the Kabul airport when troops evacuated the city on August 31:

Trending

Okay, but that’s not the issue. According to reports, alleged service dogs WERE left at the Kabul Small Animal Rescue shelter by a military contractor:

And, as we told you earlier, those animals are now running loose at the airport. Like, on the runways and such:

So, the U.S. is fine PAYING a contractor to do the work for the military, but is then totally cool with that contractor THAT WE PAID just abandoning the animals? This isn’t over:

***

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: service dogs