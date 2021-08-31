Just to update you on the story we told you about earlier, Defense Department spox Eric Pahon said that the U.S. military did not leave any of its dogs at the Kabul airport when troops evacuated the city on August 31:

❗️Were US service dogs left in Afghanistan?❗️ Defense Department spokesman @ericpahon2: “To correct erroneous reports, the US military did not leave any dogs in cages at Hamid Karzai International Airport, to include the reported ‘military working dogs.’” — Matt Brown (@mrbrownsir) August 31, 2021

“Photos circulating online were animals under the care of the Kabul Small Animal Rescue, not dogs under the care of the U.S. military,” @DeptofDefense says. — Matt Brown (@mrbrownsir) August 31, 2021

“Despite an ongoing complicated and dangerous retrograde mission, U.S. forces went to great lengths to assist the Kabul Small Animal Rescue as much as possible,” @DeptofDefense says. — Matt Brown (@mrbrownsir) August 31, 2021

Okay, but that’s not the issue. According to reports, alleged service dogs WERE left at the Kabul Small Animal Rescue shelter by a military contractor:

The military’s dogs got out. The contractor working dogs were left behind in those cages. — Andrew D Brooks🇺🇸🏳️‍🌈✝️ (@andrewdbrooks) August 31, 2021

And, as we told you earlier, those animals are now running loose at the airport. Like, on the runways and such:

SPCA International says the rescued dogs in Kabul were released 'into the airport' and are now running loose https://t.co/5KWRPqF91I — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) August 31, 2021

So, the U.S. is fine PAYING a contractor to do the work for the military, but is then totally cool with that contractor THAT WE PAID just abandoning the animals? This isn’t over:

The American government is pulling out of #Kabul and leaving behind brave U.S. military contract working dogs to be tortured and killed at the hand of our enemies. We stand ready to bring them home! Read our CEO @RobinGanzert's full statement: https://t.co/IKhBkm4B7a pic.twitter.com/ItFlthDTAi — American Humane (@AmericanHumane) August 30, 2021

***

Related: