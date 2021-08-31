Well, this might explain things. . .

Robby Mook, Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign manager, was in Afghanistan as a member of the Navy Reserve and helping with the evacuation of Americans from the airport in Kabul:

SCOOPLET: Robby Mook, Hillary's 2016 campaign manager, was part of the contingent of several thousand service members who worked at the Kabul airport helping evacuate Americans and Afghan allies, 2 sources told me. Mook is a lieutenant in the Navy Reserve. https://t.co/ifzTmXm9pj — Daniel Lippman (@dlippman) August 30, 2021

According to Politico, he was part of a public affairs team:

One person saw Mook in the military operations center at HKIA working as part of a group of four public affairs officers. The source said Mook was just doing his job and made a self-deprecating comment about how he was happy some people didn’t know who he was. — Daniel Lippman (@dlippman) August 30, 2021

Well, if you wanted to spin this s*itshow, who better to hire as a public affairs officer than the architect of Hillary’s horrid 2016 campaign?

I’m not inclined to mock anyone who dives into danger to help Americans- but there is a joke abt the disaster that was @HillaryClinton’s campaign and the disaster that is Afghanistan that is just crying out to be made. https://t.co/0tZxiWmXX9 — Daniella Greenbaum Davis (@DGreenbaum) August 30, 2021

Of note, there were reports that Clinton was attempting to arrange flights for Afghan women and journos. From the NYT:

One option emerged when Hillary Clinton, the former secretary of state, offered a few seats for Afghan employees on a charter flight her team was trying to arrange to help Afghan women at risk, according to three people briefed on the discussions. The employees did not end up taking the flight.

Exit question: Did Mook help Clinton with this?

Oh goodness. Not only did @HillaryClinton helped charter flights for Afghan women and girls but Robby Mook worked "undercover" in the rescue efforts as well. 😭#StrongerTogether https://t.co/5xIsl7cmf3 — Bros4America (@Bros4America) August 30, 2021

