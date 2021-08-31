Well, this might explain things. . .

Robby Mook, Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign manager, was in Afghanistan as a member of the Navy Reserve and helping with the evacuation of Americans from the airport in Kabul:

According to Politico, he was part of a public affairs team:

Well, if you wanted to spin this s*itshow, who better to hire as a public affairs officer than the architect of Hillary’s horrid 2016 campaign?

Of note, there were reports that Clinton was attempting to arrange flights for Afghan women and journos. From the NYT:

One option emerged when Hillary Clinton, the former secretary of state, offered a few seats for Afghan employees on a charter flight her team was trying to arrange to help Afghan women at risk, according to three people briefed on the discussions. The employees did not end up taking the flight.

Exit question: Did Mook help Clinton with this?

***

