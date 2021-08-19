Meanwhile, in the Dem-run utopia known as California. . .

From the nonprofit nonpartisan newsroom, CalMatters:

California wells are running dry: “People are still going to lose access to drinking water. And we don’t really have a new plan for addressing that”

And it’s not like the Dem-run legislature didn’t know this was a possibility:

California enacted a groundwater law 7 years ago. But wells are still drying up — and it’s spreading. @RA_Becks reports: https://t.co/KHsYgdXacJ — CalMatters (@CalMatters) August 18, 2021

And:

During the height of California's last drought, thousands in the Central Valley ran out of water. Alarmed, the state Legislature enacted a set of new laws that aimed to stop the over-pumping in 2014. But 7 years later, water wells are still running dry https://t.co/KHsYgdXacJ pic.twitter.com/0aXY0j2IvX — CalMatters (@CalMatters) August 18, 2021

Thousands of wells are expected to go dry in the coming months:

2,700 wells across California are projected to go dry this year, and if the drought continues, 1,000 more next year https://t.co/KHsYgdXacJ pic.twitter.com/4QWreXxc7z — CalMatters (@CalMatters) August 18, 2021

“. . .it’s really terrifying at the same time to think that it’s not just us; it is everybody around us”:

One Glenn County resident started a Facebook group for owners of dry wells. It has over 665 members: “…You’re kind of relieved it’s not just you. However, it’s really terrifying at the same time to think that it’s not just us; it is everybody around us" https://t.co/KHsYgdXacJ — CalMatters (@CalMatters) August 18, 2021

2021 is shaping up to be as bad or worse than the drought in 2016:

Just seven months into 2021, the household water shortages reported to California are already rapidly approaching the numbers found in 2016, at the end of the last drought. Shortages are reported most in Tehama, Glenn, Madera, Fresno and Tulare counties https://t.co/KHsYgdXacJ pic.twitter.com/xctAV6N9lz — CalMatters (@CalMatters) August 18, 2021

And there is no plan:

One @PacificInstitut analyst says we're in a similar place to where we were in the last drought. "Everyone talks about how it’s different… but people are still going to lose access to drinking water & we don’t really have a new plan for addressing that" https://t.co/KHsYgdXacJ pic.twitter.com/UAU8DRKOIb — CalMatters (@CalMatters) August 18, 2021

And let the comparisons to the Biden administration’s handling of the Afghanistan troop withdrawal begin. . .

***