Speaker of the New York State Assembly Carl Heastie announced on Friday afternoon that he’s suspended the impeachment investigation into Gov. Andrew Cuomo:

Friday news dump anyone?

What a gift as this means he can run for office again:

According to reports, he DID NOT consult with the Assembly Judiciary Committed which was leading the investigation:

“Carl Heastie did this”:

And he says it’s because he doesn’t think it’s constitutional to impeach someone once they’re out of office:

Oh, really? We seem to have heard something different:

