Palm Beach County, FL, one of the first districts in the state to start school, is reporting 14 employees and 37 students have tested positive for COVID-19:

To put things into perspective, there are 167,000 students in the district:

This does not include charter schools, however:

Trending

There are also 440 students in quarantine and only 5000 out of the 167,000 — 3% — opted out of wearing masks (Palm Beach County 2020 election results — Biden: 55.97%, Trump: 43.21%):

FWIW, every photo the district has shared on Twitter includes plenty of masked students and teachers:

The 440 in quarantine includes “anything from exhibiting symptoms to merely coming in contact with someone COVID positive”:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: COVID-19FloridaPalm Beach County