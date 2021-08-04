There’s growing concern among conservatives in California that Gov. Gavin Newsom is using the Delta variant outbreak to justify the use of mail-in ballots for the upcoming recall election.

From former MLB star Aubrey Huff:

Due to new “delta variant” California will be mailing in ballots for recall election. You can’t make this shit up. Setting it up for @GavinNewsom to stay in power. If you can’t see how obvious the corruption & lies are then you’re truly lost. — Aubrey Huff (@aubrey_huff) August 3, 2021

His claim was echoed by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, among others:

The variants are all a set up for the Midterm variant. Covid is the ultimate political tool for the Democrats. But the People can change it when they decide to stop reacting to fear propaganda. https://t.co/mPCsIckjn3 — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) August 3, 2021

But that’s not what’s going on. . .

Here’s RedState Managing Editor Jennifer Van Laar, a California resident, explaining that there is “plenty of terrible crap to blame Newsom and COVID for but this election has been set as a ‘mail ballot’ election since it was called” and it’s “not due to Delta variant”:

Sigh. Plenty of terrible crap to blame Newsom and COVID for but this election has been set as a "mail ballot" election since it was called. It's not due to Delta variant. https://t.co/6xO6QHD1Ym https://t.co/Qeg8Fs3Dqu pic.twitter.com/Fpr7ZiTpZq — Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) August 4, 2021

There is also some concern that the date of the election was moved as “part of the plan” to harm the Republican candidates:

That’s exactly what’s happening. Moving the election up to September 14th was all part of the plan. https://t.co/CvM5d1fZMB — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) August 3, 2021

We told you about this issue back on June 30 and, at the time, Republicans were angry that the election was moved up in a naked attempt to benefit Newsom but there wasn’t any talk about COVID-19 at the time:

PAGING MERRICK GARLAND: Don't look now, but there's some shady stuff going down in the California recall election https://t.co/EeXelMyMwH — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) June 30, 2021

But what’s funny about all this is that moving up the date along with mail-in ballots has backfired on Newsom with crime becoming a top issue in the election and, thus, people voting before he has time to address the issue or for things to get under control:

From @SFChronicle's @JoeGarofoli: New David Binder poll finds that 65% of Californians believe crime is getting worse. That’s bad news for Newsom in 6-week recall campaign sprint where voters will start receiving their mail-in ballots by mid-August. https://t.co/adesJRYWoJ — Carla Marinucci (@cmarinucci) August 2, 2021

Whoops:

New Poll: Newsom Clings to Lead in Recall While Crime Becomes a Top Issue for CA Voters “Leading the field of candidates is talk radio host Larry Elder, at 23%. Since July’s poll, Elder has gained seven percentage points.”https://t.co/AswLreO0uN#RecallGavinNewsom — Larry Elder (@larryelder) August 3, 2021

The GOP candidates will debate tonight:

Four Republicans are heading into their first debate tonight as they campaign for California's Sept. 14 recall election that could remove Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom from office. https://t.co/jyzWrn9zY7 — KUSI News (@KUSINews) August 4, 2021

***