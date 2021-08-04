There’s growing concern among conservatives in California that Gov. Gavin Newsom is using the Delta variant outbreak to justify the use of mail-in ballots for the upcoming recall election.

From former MLB star Aubrey Huff:

His claim was echoed by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, among others:

Trending

But that’s not what’s going on. . .

Here’s RedState Managing Editor Jennifer Van Laar, a California resident, explaining that there is “plenty of terrible crap to blame Newsom and COVID for but this election has been set as a ‘mail ballot’ election since it was called” and it’s “not due to Delta variant”:

There is also some concern that the date of the election was moved as “part of the plan” to harm the Republican candidates:

We told you about this issue back on June 30 and, at the time, Republicans were angry that the election was moved up in a naked attempt to benefit Newsom but there wasn’t any talk about COVID-19 at the time:

But what’s funny about all this is that moving up the date along with mail-in ballots has backfired on Newsom with crime becoming a top issue in the election and, thus, people voting before he has time to address the issue or for things to get under control:

Whoops:

The GOP candidates will debate tonight:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: deltaNewsom