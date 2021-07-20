Dr. Anthony Fauci said this morning that parents should follow COVID-19 guidance from the American Academy of Pediatrics which says schools should “require face masks for children older than 2 and all adults, regardless of vaccination status”:

Dr. Anthony Fauci suggests parents follow new COVID-19 guidance for mask-wearing issued by the American Academy of Pediatrics. The academy recommends schools require face masks for children older than 2 and all adults, regardless of vaccination status. https://t.co/FdQYLOPBKl — The Associated Press (@AP) July 20, 2021

Exactly how should schools handle babies and young children who refuse to keep the masks on, say at a baseball game?

Anthony Fauci defends not wearing mask while watching Nationals game https://t.co/wF7UNuQP71 pic.twitter.com/bqYdsi8mW9 — New York Post (@nypost) July 25, 2020

This new guidance from Fauci and the APP contradicts current CDC guidelines:

The CDC says that only unvaccinated students and staff need to wear masks in school.

However, a group of pediatricians is saying ALL should wear masks this fall.

Low vaccination rates, the inability for those under 12 to get a shot, and the Delta variant all factors #LiveOnK2 pic.twitter.com/3eEspynbfl — Dan McCarthy (@DanMcKATU) July 20, 2021

But that could change:

CDC ‘carefully looking’ at school mask guidance after pediatrics group breaks from White House: Faucihttps://t.co/lP5cpWCAnb — Fox News (@FoxNews) July 20, 2021

