Dr. Anthony Fauci said this morning that parents should follow COVID-19 guidance from the American Academy of Pediatrics which says schools should “require face masks for children older than 2 and all adults, regardless of vaccination status”:

Exactly how should schools handle babies and young children who refuse to keep the masks on, say at a baseball game?

This new guidance from Fauci and the APP contradicts current CDC guidelines:

But that could change:

