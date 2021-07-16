The CDC confirmed on Friday that a U.S. resident traveling from Nigeria to Atlanta and then to Dallas has tested positive for monkeypox:

BREAKING: CDC confirms rare #Monkeypox case. The infected person traveled from Nigeria to Atlanta and then Texas. The viral illness typically begins with flu-like illness and swelling of the lymph nodes and progresses to a widespread rash on the face and body.@CBS46 pic.twitter.com/u02DdLlhTx — shon gables cbs46 (@shongables) July 16, 2021

We’d like to tell you more about monkeypox but the CDC website at the time of the writing of this post is down because, we assume, everyone else is Googling “WTF is monkeypox?”

The CDC is now in the process of contacting passengers on the two flights:

The @CDCgov & Texas Dept of State Health Services confirms a case of human #monkeypox in a U.S. resident who recently traveled from Nigeria to the U.S., and is hospitalized in Dallas. CDC is contacting airline passengers frm 2 flights: MORE pic.twitter.com/KI00GKMtWg — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) July 16, 2021

Monkeypox is “in the same family with smallpox, but far less severe or dangerous to people”:

Lagos-to-Atlanta on July 8, & Atlanta-to-Dallas, July 9. Monkeypox is in the same family with smallpox, but far less severe or dangerous to people. Because passengers were required to wear masks, due to #COVID19 , the #CDC thinks spread of the virus is unlikely.

Stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/9DQCPQWmA9 — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) July 16, 2021

But it’s still dangerous with “about 1 in 100 people infected with the strain that has infected the person in Dallas die from it”:

3. #Monkeypox is related to smallpox. It is less dangerous, but it's not not dangerous. About 1 in 100 people infected with the strain that has infected the person in Dallas die from it. pic.twitter.com/0VJvBiOLrQ — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) July 16, 2021

