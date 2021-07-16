The CDC confirmed on Friday that a U.S. resident traveling from Nigeria to Atlanta and then to Dallas has tested positive for monkeypox:

We’d like to tell you more about monkeypox but the CDC website at the time of the writing of this post is down because, we assume, everyone else is Googling “WTF is monkeypox?”

Trending

The CDC is now in the process of contacting passengers on the two flights:

Monkeypox is “in the same family with smallpox, but far less severe or dangerous to people”:

But it’s still dangerous with “about 1 in 100 people infected with the strain that has infected the person in Dallas die from it”:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: monkeypox