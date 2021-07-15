Former President Donald Trump just sent out an email endorsing Mike Carey in the special election to fill a vacant House seat in Ohio’s 15th congressional district:

It’s considered a safe GOP seat, so there won’t be too much drama in terms of red vs. blue:

There’s only three special elections left this year: #TX06 (GOP on GOP) #OH15 (safe Republican), #OH11 (safe Dem). Trump’s endorsed candidates in both GOP races. https://t.co/YVYrYz6MRs — Kirk A. Bado (@kirk_bado) July 15, 2021

But the wife of Mark Meadows and Sen. Rand Paul have endorsed different candidates:

NEW: Two of Trump’s staunchest allies – Debbie Meadows, wife of Mark Meadows, and Rand Paul – are lining up against his favored candidate in an upcoming Ohio special election, angering Trump advisers and testing his ability to exert dominance in primaries https://t.co/xtuL892lLm — Alex Isenstadt (@politicoalex) July 14, 2021

From Politico:

Trump last month announced his support for Mike Carey, a former energy lobbyist running for a vacant Columbus-area congressional seat. But Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul is bolstering former state Rep. Ron Hood in the Republican primary, while Debbie Meadows, a prominent conservative activist and the wife of former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, is promoting church leader Ruth Edmonds.

And now we wait until August 3 to see who got it right and what the fallout will be:

“Organizations that endorse candidates against the president’s endorsement do so at their own peril and, like the Democrats, will fail,” @CLewandowski_ tells @politicoalex. https://t.co/zbVnZO7S6U — Michael Kruse (@michaelkruse) July 15, 2021

