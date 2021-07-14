In response to people criticizing his sad salad lunch photo on Tuesday, Texas Dem Gene Wu — who is on vacation in D.C. along with other state House Dems in order to avoid voting on a new voting law, thought it would be funny to share even more photos of what he’s eating while visiting the nation’s capital:
Hey @FoxNews
If you can't find any news to report on tomorrow… I had Chicken Cesar Salad for dinner as well.
You're welcome. pic.twitter.com/NkPcY1FqaI
— Gene Wu (@GeneforTexas) July 14, 2021
Well, at least he spelled everything correctly this time around. ICYMI, here’s what he posted yesterday:
My fist meal as a fugitive.
Delicious. pic.twitter.com/97M2CmPFXO
— Gene Wu (@GeneforTexas) July 13, 2021
Anyway, he was at it again at breakfast this morning:
BREAKING NEWS @FoxNews!
Democrat's breakfast only includes fruit, yogurt, and coffee!
No steak?
No whiskey?
What a wuss!
(You should pay me… being a Fox News reporter is easy as falling off the back of a pickup truck.) pic.twitter.com/P5IxA34qxX
— Gene Wu (@GeneforTexas) July 14, 2021
And he had this special message for Fox News:
Here @FoxNews. I made this for you.
I hope you like it. pic.twitter.com/ssMW0gBS3A
— Gene Wu (@GeneforTexas) July 14, 2021
How does Wu think this will end for him and the other Dems?
Guy playing hooky from his job mocks reporters for doing their jobs https://t.co/ebt2qdI9UD
— Logan Ratick (@Logan_Ratick) July 14, 2021
