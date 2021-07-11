Former attorney for President Trump Jenna Ellis accused the Republican National Committee of lying over an anecdote in Michael Wolff’s new book that says a lawyer for the RNC badmouthed Trump’s legal team as they were challenging to the 2020 election.

“This report is true @GOPChairwoman, and you know I have the receipts,” Ellis tweeted. “Why is the RNC lying and saying it’s false?”:

This report is true @GOPChairwoman, and you know I have the receipts. Why is the RNC lying and saying it’s false?https://t.co/Fn5fcyt8ln — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) July 11, 2021

From Business Insider:

Last November, Trump campaign lawyer Jenna Ellis received an email that forwarded a note from Republican National Committee (RNC) chief counsel Justin Riemer, with the GOP official questioning the former president’s election claims, according to a forthcoming book by Michael Wolff. In the note, Riemer reportedly wrote to his RNC colleagues asking why they were backing Trump’s unfounded claims of election fraud, while also expressing that the organization raised more cash battling Democrats than challenging election results. Ellis, who was having dinner with Rudy Giuliani and former New York City police commissioner Bernie Kerik, passed her phone around for everyone to view the message, which reportedly left them “stunned.”

Ellis then tweeted that Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel blocked her after getting called out:

Update. I guess she doesn’t want to be confronted about the RNC lying.#RonnaMustGo https://t.co/lUZUKpuXpN pic.twitter.com/qHdloHUriQ — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) July 11, 2021

An unnamed spox for the RNC said the story is false. Again, via Business Insider:

An RNC spokesperson denied Wolff’s reporting in a statement to Insider after this story was published. “As is typical with most things Michael Wolff writes, this story is simply false,” the statement said. “The RNC legal team fought tooth and nail on election integrity efforts for the entirety of 2020, and that continues today.”

Ellis is now tweeting out the hashtag “#RonnaMustGo”:

Let’s get the truth out: the RNC is corrupt and full of self-interested liars. #RonnaMustGo https://t.co/LAbJwLStjy — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) July 11, 2021

Trump endorsed McDaniel to remain as chairwoman shortly after the election in 2020:

ICYMI: Trump endorses Ronna McDaniel to remain as the head of the Republican Party https://t.co/Zul0BUmDl8 pic.twitter.com/5G7nyTJ8sM — Newsmax (@newsmax) November 15, 2020

